trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Florida sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff

by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 9:16 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 9:16 AM ET

POINCIANA, Fla. (AP) — Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. At the home, the deputies concluded that nobody lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door.

Deputies had been searching for the male suspect after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Orlando.

While talking to deputies, the female suspect told them that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway.”

The male suspect was charged with burglary and theft related to the store and also burglary of a residence. The female suspect was charged with burglary of a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  2. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  3. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  4. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  5. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  8. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  9. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  10. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  11. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  12. Trump won’t say if he’s sticking by McCarthy after failed Speakership votes
  13. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  14. Damar Hamlin injury tests ESPN with terrifying live television moment
  15. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  16. House adjourns with no Speaker
  17. General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
  18. Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
Load more

Video

See all Video