trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Germany: Man bites police dog, woman punches officer

by The Associated Press - 10/14/22 1:37 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/14/22 1:37 PM ET

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Friday they detained a man for resisting arrest and biting a service dog.

Officers were called to a dispute between two 29-year-old men and a 35-year-old woman in the western town of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg shortly after midnight.

The trio acted in an “extremely aggressive and uncooperative” fashion, police said in a statement. Officers were only able to overpower one of the men by using “massive physical force,” it said.

“In the course of resisting arrest the 29-year-old man also bit a police dog,” the statement said, adding that the canine did not sustain any injuries.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old woman injured a police officer with a punch to the face.

All three were detained and spent the rest of the night in jail to sober up.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the ...
  2. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  3. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  4. Walker scolded for flashing badge in ...
  5. Georgia’s Walker-Warnock ...
  6. Texas sheriff certifies that migrants ...
  7. Here's why inflation isn't slowing
  8. Here are the states with the best and ...
  9. Video shows Roger Stone calling ...
  10. Americans’ nuclear fears surge to ...
  11. Borrowers can apply for student loan ...
  12. BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes ...
  13. DOJ asks appeals court to throw out ...
  14. Climate protesters throw soup on van ...
  15. The Memo: Here are the three states ...
  16. The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with ...
  17. FBI agent: Trump move on Steele ...
  18. Judge rejects Eastman’s request for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video