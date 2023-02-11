trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction

by The Associated Press - 02/11/23 4:02 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/11/23 4:02 PM ET

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A rare Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1908 has become the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction, according to data compiled by a website that tracks vintage motorcycle sales.

The Strap Tank Harley-Davidson was recorded on vintagent.com as being sold for $935,000 after auction fees last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.

The bike was named Strap Tank because its oil and fuel tanks are attached to the frame with nickel straps. The bike is believed to be one of only 12 such models in the world.

A 1907 Strap Tank sold for $715,000 after fees but didn’t go for as much as the record-setting 1908 Strap Tank because it was never restored.

The record-breaking bike had many of its original parts, making it even more rare, said Greg Arnold, Motorcycle Division Manager at Mecum Auctions.

“We marketed the bike well and Harley is by far the most famous American motorcycle brand so we had a feeling it would do well in auction, but obviously you are surprised anytime you sell the most expensive bike ever,” he said.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  2. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  3. Nevada governor declares state of emergency over fuel pipeline leak
  4. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  5. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  6. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  7. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  8. Donald Trump’s two unforgivable ‘sins’
  9. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  10. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  11. Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues
  12. The Memo: Pence hits new bumps in 2024 road
  13. Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never ...
  14. California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
  15. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  16. Carville on GOP heckling of Biden: ‘You saw real white trash on display’
  17. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  18. White House says Fox statement ‘inaccurate,’ Biden will not do Super Bowl ...
Load more

Video

See all Video