trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Indian official suspended after he drains reservoir to retrieve phone he dropped while taking selfie

by AP - 05/28/23 1:08 AM ET
by AP - 05/28/23 1:08 AM ET

NEW DELHI (AP) — A government official in India has been suspended from his job after he ordered a water reservoir to be drained so he could retrieve his smartphone, which he had dropped while taking a selfie.

Food inspector Rajesh Vishwas dropped his Samsung smartphone in Kherkatta dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh last week, The Times of India newspaper reported.

Vishwas first asked local divers to jump into the reservoir to find the device, claiming it contained sensitive government data. But after the initial efforts to retrieve his smartphone failed, he asked for the reservoir to be emptied using diesel pumps.

Over the next three days, more than 2 million liters of water were pumped out from the reservoir, which is enough to irrigate at least 1,500 acres of land during India’s scorching summer, local media reported.

In videos that went viral on social media, Vishwas is seen sitting under a red umbrella as diesel pumps run to drain water from the reservoir.

Vishwas told local media the water in the reservoir was unusable for irrigation and that he had received permission from a senior official to drain it.

The smartphone was eventually retrieved but wouldn’t even start because it was waterlogged.

Authorities later suspended Vishwas after he was widely criticized for wasting water resources.

India is one of the most water-stressed countries and extreme temperatures had led to severe water scarcity, causing crop losses, forest fires and cuts to power.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  2. Biden, McCarthy face potential revolt over debt ceiling deal
  3. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  4. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  5. Graham blasts defense spending in debt ceiling deal as ‘a joke’
  6. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  7. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  8. Five high-profile Trump supporters who’ve switched to Ron DeSantis
  9. Chip Roy blasts Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal as ‘turd-sandwich’ 
  10. Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices are ‘in a fact-free zone as well as ...
  11. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  12. Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid default
  13. Senate Democrat calls Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal making ...
  14. Cruz pans McCarthy saying debt deal has nothing for Dems ‘There are $4 ...
  15. 5 takeaways: Biden, McCarthy strike deal to raise debt limit
  16. Here’s what’s in the deal to raise the debt ceiling
  17. Conservative House Republicans knock debt ceiling deal 
  18. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
Load more

Video

See all Video