trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?

by DAVID PITT, Associated Press - 08/30/22 6:12 PM ET
by DAVID PITT, Associated Press - 08/30/22 6:12 PM ET

The small northwest Iowa city of Sheldon planned to make the opening of a time capsule one of the centerpiece events of its 150th anniversary this weekend, but it ran into a slight problem.

No one is sure where the time capsule is buried.

“We’re trying to find instructions on exactly where it’s at before we just start digging,” said Sheldon Chamber of Commerce Director Ashley Nordahl. “We think we know where it is, but to dig up concrete in the park when we have such a big event going on, we’re just postponing that to a little bit later in the year.”

The time capsule was buried 50 years ago during Sheldon’s centennial celebration and over time its specific location became a bit fuzzy. Event organizers had planned to open the time capsule during a town birthday celebration Friday morning featuring birthday cake and coffee. They then planned to place new items inside the capsule and rebury it.

The other events will go on as planned, with the time capsule unveiling delayed until workers can find it. To do that, the city will hire a company with an underground radar system that helped the nearby city of Sibley find its time capsule earlier this year.

“We still have every intention of finding it and digging it up,” Nordahl said. “It’s just a little more involved than what we originally had planned.”

Sheldon, a city of 5,178 people about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines, was founded in 1872.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House conservatives prep plans to ...
  2. Trump’s possession of intelligence ...
  3. Democrats see opening to take down ...
  4. Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in ...
  5. By overhyping Mar-a-Lago documents ...
  6. Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe ...
  7. The rich are using long-term care ...
  8. Walker holds razor-thin lead on ...
  9. Are China and the US edging toward ...
  10. Garland bans political DOJ appointees ...
  11. Fetterman won’t participate in ...
  12. Last surviving member of The Monkees ...
  13. Yeshiva University in New York ...
  14. Ex-Trump White House aide ...
  15. Here’s how much student loan ...
  16. Mikhail Gorbachev’s was a truly ...
  17. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago search warrant ...
  18. Retired general holds wide lead in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video