trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

LA volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face by swarm of bees

by AP - 05/17/23 5:01 PM ET
by AP - 05/17/23 5:01 PM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A volunteer police officer responding to a report of a bee swarm was hospitalized after getting stung multiple times on his face and collapsing onto the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

A TV news helicopter recorded dramatic video of the attack Monday afternoon in the Encino area as the man flailed around while trying to swat the bees away. He tripped and fell, hitting his head on the ground.

The uniformed volunteer officer was treated for a fractured eye socket and bee stings to his face and eyes, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. He was in stable condition, the statement said.

The officer and his partner were assisting with traffic control when the attack occurred, police said.

A professional bee-removal service was called to the neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley northwest of downtown LA, the city’s fire department said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  3. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  4. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  5. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  6. Greene to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  7. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  8. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  9. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  10. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  11. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  12. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  13. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  14. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
  15. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  16. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  17. DeSantis signs transgender bathroom bill, bans gender-affirming care, expands ...
  18. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video