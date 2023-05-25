trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Man killed in accident in Berlin with old-fashioned paternoster elevator

by AP - 05/25/23 11:12 AM ET
by AP - 05/25/23 11:12 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A man died on Thursday after an accident involving an old-fashioned jump-on, jump-off elevator in Berlin, authorities in the German capital said.

The accident happened in a building in a central district, the fire service said, and 30 officers were sent to the scene.

Fire service spokesperson Dominik Preetz told public broadcaster RBB that the man, who was apparently descending from an upper floor, got stuck in the machinery of the lift between two floors and suffered severe injuries, dying at the scene. It wasn’t clear how the accident happened.

Such so-called paternoster elevators still survive in some German public buildings. The one where the accident happened houses an ophthalmological clinic and a physiotherapy center among other things.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  5. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  6. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  7. Indiana disciplines doctor who discussed 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion
  8. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  9. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  10. Four policy takeaways from DeSantis’s pledge to ‘reconstitutionalize’ the ...
  11. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  12. ‘Simply losing it’: Bitter fight brews over federal judge’s forced ...
  13. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  14. McCarthy faces GOP skepticism on debt talks, defense spending 
  15. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  16. Trump employees moved boxes at Mar-a-Lago day before FBI visit: report
  17. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
  18. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
Load more

Video

See all Video