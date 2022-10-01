trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Moose back on the loose after rescuers free it from fence

by The Associated Press - 10/01/22 5:22 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/01/22 5:22 PM ET

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (AP) — A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped to free it from a fence.

The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call at around midnight about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.

They cut off and removed one end of a panel of the fence and that allowed the moose to push the remaining part to the ground and walk through.

The rescue came on the heels of several recent sightings in the state that prompted the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued an advisory to motorists last week to be on the lookout for moose.

There are only about 100 moose in Connecticut, according to DEEP, but they become more active during their breeding season in September and October.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hurricane Ian leads to political ...
  2. Five takeaways from the ...
  3. Rep. Ted Deutch submits resignation ...
  4. Pressure mounts on Fetterman as ...
  5. Trump administration staffer crammed ...
  6. Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump ...
  7. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
  8. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  9. Ranking Trump and the top seven GOP ...
  10. Democrats worry polls showing them as ...
  11. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  12. Judge rules against Stacey Abrams ...
  13. Ukrainian intel shows Russian nuclear ...
  14. In scathing statement, Democrat calls ...
  15. Five independent candidates most ...
  16. Zelensky advisor: Putin’s ...
  17. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  18. Judge denies student debt ...
Load more

Video

See all Video