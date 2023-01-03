trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

No cash, no bank heists in Denmark; criminals now go online

by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 11:20 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 11:20 AM ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — For the first time in years, Denmark hasn’t recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn’t have been much point.

Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments.

The Danish bank employees’ union on Tuesday welcomed the news that 2022 had been robbery-free.

“It is just amazing. Because (robberies) put an absolutely extreme strain on the affected employees every time (they) happened,” spokesman Steen Lund Olsen said in a statement.

Finance Denmark, the banking sector’s association, said only about 20 bank branches across the country have cash holdings. But then the number of bank branches has fallen from 219 in 1991 to 56 in 2021, it said.

News reports noted that cash withdrawals in Denmark have been dropping by about three-quarters every year for the past six years.

In 2000, 221 bank robberies were recorded, Finance Denmark said. In 2021, there was just one.

Initially, robbers switched their attentions from bank branches to Automatic Teller Machines, with such attacks peaking at 18 in 2016. But those too have come down to zero amid better surveillance and technical protection, the industry association said.

Finance Denmark said criminals in recent years have turned to defrauding people online.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  2. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  3. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  4. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  5. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  8. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  9. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  10. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  11. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  12. Trump won’t say if he’s sticking by McCarthy after failed Speakership votes
  13. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  14. Damar Hamlin injury tests ESPN with terrifying live television moment
  15. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  16. House adjourns with no Speaker
  17. General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
  18. Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
Load more

Video

See all Video