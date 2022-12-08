trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

California girl licensed to own unicorn — if she finds one

by The Associated Press - 12/08/22 1:38 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/08/22 1:38 PM ET
These images released by the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and posted via Instagram, shows a created a unicorn license tag, right, and a plush toy unicorn, after a young girl requested permission to have a unicorn in her backyard, if she could find one. Animal Care and Control Department officials said this week that they granted the unusual permit to Madeline, whose last name was redacted. (Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A girl named Madeline, with a vivid imagination and remarkable awareness of how bureaucracy can dash dreams, got her wish when she asked Los Angeles animal control authorities for a license to own a unicorn — if she’s able to find one.

The first-of-its-kind permit came with strings attached, however: The mythical creature must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control sent the girl a heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.

The department’s response came after the girl wrote it a brief letter last month: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.”

Mayeda commended the girl for her “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance” and for thoughtfully considering “the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl’s last name obscured.

Its five conditions for unicorn ownership also require that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable, and that it be fed watermelon at least once a week.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  2. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  3. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  4. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  5. Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic ...
  6. Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’
  7. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  8. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  9. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  10. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  11. Former NYT columnist Bari Weiss releases ‘Twitter Files Part Two’
  12. Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
  13. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  14. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  15. Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as Independent
  16. House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in ...
  17. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  18. House passes annual defense funding bill
Load more

Video

See all Video