trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Police: 29-year-old posed as teen to enroll in high school

by The Associated Press - 01/27/23 3:36 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/27/23 3:36 PM ET

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman used false documents to enroll as a New Jersey high school student and attended some classes over a four-day period before her scheme was discovered last week, authorities said.

It’s not yet known what the woman’s intentions were, officials said. She reportedly got the phone numbers of students who helped her find her way through New Brunswick High School and continued to text some of them days after her ruse was discovered.

The woman has been barred from entering school grounds in the district, and officials advised students to not have any contact with her.

The woman provided district officials with a false birth certificate, officials said.

Schools in the state are required to immediately enroll unaccompanied children, even in the absence of records normally required for that purpose. Proof of guardianship is also not needed to immediately enroll an unaccompanied youth. Once enrolled, students have 30 days to provide additional proof of identity.

The woman was charged Tuesday with providing a false document. It wasn’t clear what sentence she might face if convicted.

New Brunswick school officials say they will review the district’s enrollment process to avoid similar incidents in the future. The district has nearly 10,000 students.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  2. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  3. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  4. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  5. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  6. Tyre Nichols arrest footage: What we know so far
  7. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  8. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  9. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  10. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  11. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  12. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  13. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  14. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  15. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  16. What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
  17. Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during ...
  18. Tanks for Ukraine: Too little, too late is not good enough
Load more

Video

See all Video