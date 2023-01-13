trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Police join search for missing clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo

by The Associated Press - 01/13/23 1:41 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/13/23 1:41 PM ET
This unadate image provided by the Dallas Zoo, a clouded leopard named Nova rests on a tree limb in an enclosure at the Dallas Zoo. Nova, a missing clouded leopard, shut down the Dallas Zoo on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds. (Dallas Zoo via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A missing clouded leopard shut down the Dallas Zoo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds.

The small cat weighs about 20-25 pounds (9-11 kilograms), said Harrison Edell, executive vice president of animal care and conservation at the Dallas Zoo. The search inside Texas’ largest zoo was focused on scouring trees, which Edell said clouded leopards like to climb.

The zoo tweeted that the missing cat, named Nova, was a “serious situation,” but Edell said the animal posed no threat to humans.

“If anything, she’s real nervous and afraid of people,” Edell said.

He did not say how the animal escaped its enclosure. Another clouded leopard at the zoo, Nova’s sister, was still in its habitat, Edell said.

Animals have escaped enclosures from the Dallas Zoo before. Most notably was in 2004, when a 340-pound (154-kilogram) gorilla named Jabari jumped over a wall and went on a 40-minute rampage that injured three people before police shot and killed the animal.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  2. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  3. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  4. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  5. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  6. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  7. Washington Post fact-checker gives GOP four ‘Pinocchios’ for IRS ...
  8. Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents
  9. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  10. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  11. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
  12. Yellen says US is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19
  13. 16 Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election
  14. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  15. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  16. Schumer, Jeffries call on ‘MAGA Republicans’ to avoid default 
  17. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  18. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
Load more

Video

See all Video