AP Strange News

Ravens’ mascot headed to IR with ‘drumstick’ injury

by The Associated Press - 09/01/22 8:22 PM ET
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are making a feathered addition to their injured reserve list.

In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, coach John Harbaugh announced that Poe, the team’s bird mascot, was going on IR. Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ preseason game against Washington last weekend. Poe was joined by other mascots for a halftime game before being injured.

On Sunday, the Ravens tweeted a picture of the mascot with ice on his left knee, saying he was “resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”

In his video Thursday, Harbaugh said Poe had a season-ending injury to his drumstick, and the team would find a replacement.

“We’re going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next,” Harbaugh said. “See if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

