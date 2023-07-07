trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town

by AP - 07/07/23 1:57 PM ET
by AP - 07/07/23 1:57 PM ET

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A search is underway in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard for a missing pet wallaby.

The animal, which is similar to a kangaroo, but smaller, escaped its backyard enclosure on Wednesday and is believed to be in some thick woods near the edge of town, said Diana Daniels, city clerk in Blanchard, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Daniels says the animal is not typically aggressive, but might kick if it’s cornered.

“They can hurt somebody if they approach it and try to corner it,” she said.

It is legal to own a wallaby in Oklahoma, but the animal should be registered with the city, Daniels said.

The wallaby’s owner, Gil Gilbreath, uses it for petting zoos. He tells Fox 25 the animal is typically shy and “a little skittish.”

“I think he’s probably out in that tall grass, maybe, because he likes that tall grass, likes to hide in it,” Gilbreath told the television station.

Gilbreath said he’s still working to tame the animal and as a result, “he’s going to be hard to catch when we find him.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  5. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  6. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  7. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  8. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  9. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  10. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  11. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  12. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  16. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  17. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  18. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
Load more