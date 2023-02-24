trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

St. Louis Zoo bear has second brief escape from enclosure

by The Associated Press - 02/24/23 5:01 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/24/23 5:01 PM ET
This 2021 photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo shows the zoo’s Andean Bear named Ben. Zoo officials say they are working to find a way to keep Ben inside his enclosure after he escaped Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for the second time this month. The bear was outside for less than an hour and was found only about 100 feet away from his habitat, zoo officials said in a statement. (JoEllen Toler/St. Louis Zoo via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Zoo officials say they are working to find a way to keep an Andean bear named Ben inside his enclosure after he escaped Thursday for the second time this month.

The bear was outside for less than an hour and was found only about 100 feet away from his habitat, zoo officials said in a statement. The 4-year-old bear, who weighs about 300 pounds, was tranquilized and returned to the enclosure.

Visitors and zoo staff were kept inside zoo buildings during Ben’s escapade.

The bear escaped on Feb. 7 by tearing apart clips that were attached stainless steel mesh to the frame of the enclosure’s door. He did not wander far and was outside for about 90 minutes before being returned.

In response, the zoo added stainless steel clips with 450 pounds of tensile strength to the mesh. But Ben managed to snap those clips Thursday.

Zoo officials said they are working on alternative ways to secure the enclosure and will seek advice from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Bear Taxon Advisory Group.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  2. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  3. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  4. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  5. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  6. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  7. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  8. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  9. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  10. Republicans request documents from Biden's Supreme Court commission
  11. Putin's wartime bluster obscures Russia's precarious future
  12. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  13. McConnell calls Ukraine aid a ‘direct investment’ for US against Putin’s ...
  14. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  15. Pence breaks with DeSantis over Ukraine position: Putin will not stop at Ukraine
  16. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  17. These 6 states will determine the 2024 presidential election
  18. Ukraine protesters confront those attending party at Russian Embassy 
Load more

Video

See all Video