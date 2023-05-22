trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway

by AP - 05/22/23 5:13 PM ET
by AP - 05/22/23 5:13 PM ET

HOLLY, Mich. (AP) — A team of wranglers — including one on horseback — chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.

State police in-car video shows the tail-end of Sunday afternoon’s chase on northbound Interstate 75 in Holly, about 57 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

A rider on horseback and three people in two ATVs can be seen chasing Lester in and around fields and woods along the east side of the freeway as the state police car follows slowly behind on the shoulder.

At one point, Lester races from near a clump of trees toward the freeway lanes and is quickly cut off by one of the ATVs before running behind the vehicle and into traffic. Three vehicles pass the steer as it runs into the northbound lanes.

The rider on horseback catches up and lassos Lester, which then runs into the median and hops a guardrail onto the freeway’s southbound shoulder before it is stopped.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” the state police wrote on the agency’s Twitter page. “Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

Lester had been on the lam for several weeks from a ranch where Lester and four other bovine were relocated after escaping from pens at an animal rescue facility in Rose Township, said Bill Mullan, a spokesperson for Oakland County.

Another agency called in wranglers who initially captured the group, but Lester escaped again and was on the loose until his recapture Sunday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  2. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  3. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  4. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  5. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  6. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  7. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  8. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  9. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  10. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  11. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  12. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  13. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  14. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  15. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  16. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  17. Texas bans ‘Marxist’ diversity offices at state universities, following ...
  18. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video