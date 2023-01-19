trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Stolen hot dog statue returned to WVa restaurant owner

by The Associated Press - 01/19/23 7:31 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/19/23 7:31 PM ET
A statue of a hot dog is shown at the Dairy Winkle restaurant, April 14, 2022, in the Campbells Creek ssection of Charleston, W.Va. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the statue, which was stolen from the business during a break-in sometime after a Jan. 11, 2023, fire, has been returned. (Lori Kersey/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back.

The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A tip led deputies to a location where the statue was found undamaged. It was returned to restaurant owner Kerry Ellison, the statement said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect and are seeking information about the theft.

The short statue depicts a hot dog licking its lips and holding a bottle of mustard while pouring a bottle of ketchup on its head.

Ellison hopes to reopen the restaurant later this year.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  2. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  3. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  4. White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ...
  5. Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest ...
  6. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  7. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  8. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  9. Biden’s approval underwater: poll
  10. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  11. Tensions between Musk, Democrats flare with Trump’s expected return to Twitter
  12. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  13. Big spender Biden to blame for inflation and coming debt ceiling brawl 
  14. Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or ...
  15. Migrant shot, injured by Texas National Guard soldier: report
  16. Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’
  17. Suicide drones attack US base in Syria
  18. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
Load more

Video

See all Video