trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

That’s scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street

by The Associated Press - 10/30/22 12:23 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/30/22 12:23 PM ET

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.

Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.

Sidewalks will be closed Monday night on a portion of 20th Street. City engineer Greg Mayhew said a Halloween ban will prevent “further roach migration.” Officials don’t want the bugs hitching a ride on costumes, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The city is trying to exterminate the roaches but “it will take some time,” Mayhew said.

Walking the street could help kill the cockroaches, but their eggs still could spread and survive, City Council member Todd Hanna said.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden congratulates Lula on victory ...
  2. Is the ‘secret majority’ about to ...
  3. Obama interrupted by heckler while ...
  4. GOP gives mixed messages on Paul ...
  5. Recreational marijuana on the ballot ...
  6. Seriously low diesel supply threatens ...
  7. Daylight saving time: When do we turn ...
  8. What we know about suspected Paul ...
  9. Time for the United States to extend ...
  10. Biden predicts student loan ...
  11. ‘Neither’ is not an option in ...
  12. Lawmakers point fingers over who’s ...
  13. Elon Musk deletes tweet linking ...
  14. Elon Musk responds to NYT reporting ...
  15. Democrats scramble to push Fetterman ...
  16. House GOP campaign chief spars with ...
  17. Musk tweets at Hillary ...
  18. RSV v. COVID v. flu: Here’s what ...
Load more

Video

See all Video