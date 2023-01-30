trending:

Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 01/30/23 6:10 AM ET
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African animal welfare officials on Monday successfully sedated and captured a tiger that was spotted roaming a residential area to the east of the capital Johannesburg.

Guards monitoring security cameras on an office building in the Johannesburg suburb of Edenvale say they spotted the big cat early Monday and took part in its capture during which officials used darts containing sedative.

Residents were warned to remain alert and keep all their animals indoors.

It is the second incident of a tiger on the loose in South Africa in as many weeks.

It is not known where the latest tiger came from or when but authorities believe it to be an escaped pet.

Two weeks ago another escaped tiger was euthanized after being on the loose for about four days in Walkerville, to the south of Johannesburg.

The death of Sheba, the Walkerville tiger, has sparked calls by animal welfare groups for the government to ban citizens from being allowed to keep wild animals as pets.

A man who was attacked by the tiger survived his injuries, while two dogs were killed.

“Keeping wild animals in captivity undeniably places people at risk of an attack as well. Due to basic legislation and no inspections by authorities, it has become far too easy for laypeople to own and breed dangerous and exotic wild animals,” the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

