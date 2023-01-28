trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia triggers search

by The Associated Press - 01/28/23 11:04 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/28/23 11:04 AM ET

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Authorities in Western Australia were searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth, officials said Saturday.

Emergency services said they were hampered by a lack of equipment and have called on the Commonwealth and other states to provide assistance.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has deployed teams with handheld radiation detection devices and metal detectors along 36 kilometers (22 miles) of a busy freight route to look for the 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters (0.31 inches by 0.24 inches) unit.

It is believed to have fallen off the back of a truck on a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) journey from the Rio Tinto mine in Newman to the the Perth suburb of Malaga.

“What we’re not doing is trying to find a tiny little device by eyesight,” said Superintendent Darryl Ray, adding they were concentrating on populated areas north of Perth and strategic sites along the Great Northern Highway.

“We’re using the radiation detectors to locate the gamma rays,” he said.

Authorities were also using the truck’s GPS data to determine the exact route the driver took and where it stopped after it left the mine on or about Jan. 10.

There are concerns the solid capsule may have already become lodged in another vehicle’s tyre and potentially be hundreds of kilometers (miles) away from the search area.

It is believed a screw became loose inside a large lead-lined gauge and the unit fell through a hole.

Rio Tinto said it contracted an expert radioactive materials handler to package the capsule and transport it “safely” to the depot and was not told it was missing until Wednesday.

Chief Health Officer Andrew Robertson defended the Western Australia government’s decision to wait two days to inform the public on Friday, saying the mine and depot had to be searched and excluded, and the route confirmed.

He said the capsule was packed in accordance with the radiation safety transport and regulations inside a box bolted onto a pallet.

“We believe the vibration of the truck may have impacted the integrity of the gauge, that it fell apart and the source actually came out of it,” he said. “It is unusual for a gauge to come apart like this one has.”

An investigation will look at the handling of the gauge and capsule at the mine site, the transport route used and the procedures at the depot in Perth after it arrived on Jan. 16.

Police have determined the incident to be an accident and no criminal charges are likely.

Authorities ruled out theft at the depot before the box was opened on Wednesday.

The small silver cylinder is a 19-becquerel caesium 137 ceramic source commonly used in radiation gauges.

Robertson previously said the unit emits the equivalent of 10 X-rays in an hour and members of the public should stay at least 5 meters (16 feet) away. Contact could result in skin damage, burns and radiation sickness, including impacts to the immune and the gastrointestinal systems.

Long-term exposure could also cause cancer, however, experts say the capsule cannot be weaponized.

“Our concern is someone will pick it up, not knowing what it is, think this is something interesting (and) keep it,” Robertson said.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  2. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  3. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  4. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  5. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  6. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  7. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  8. Trump criticizes Democrats’ effort to ‘cruelly’ change up primary ...
  9. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  10. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  11. What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
  12. Ukraine enters uncharted territory with request to investigate Russian ...
  13. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  14. Is helping Ukraine reducing US preparedness, security?
  15. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  16. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  17. Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to leave ABC News after their relationship was made ...
  18. FAA identifies contractor involved in outage that cause nationwide ground stop
Load more

Video

See all Video