trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Trail of slime leads German customs to bags of giant snails

by The Associated Press - 09/16/22 8:17 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/16/22 8:17 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — German customs officials say a trail of slime led them to a stash of almost 100 giant African land snails and other items hidden inside bags at Duesseldorf Airport this month.

In a statement Friday, authorities said officials stumbled over one of the snails on a baggage truck and initially thought it was a toy until it started moving. By following the trail left by the 20-centimeter (8-inch) snail, they found a bag with a hole, with another snail already peeping out of it — possibly preparing a dash for freedom.

In total, officials found six bags containing 93 giant snails, 28 kilograms (62 pounds) of fish and smoked meat, and a suitcase full of rotting meat. All had been imported from Nigeria and were destined for an African goods store in western Germany.

The snails were handed to an animal rescue service in Duesseldorf and the meat was destroyed, customs officials said.

“Never in the history of the Duesseldorf customs office has a trail of slime led us to smuggled goods,” said its spokesman Michael Walk.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin faces toughest challenge yet as ...
  2. Chrissy Teigen: Miscarriage was ...
  3. Democrats seethe over migrant ...
  4. Ted Cruz confronted by O’Rourke ...
  5. DeSantis migrant dumps come with ...
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene, gun control ...
  7. More than half of Pennsylvania voters ...
  8. Ocasio-Cortez blasts GOP lawmaker’s ...
  9. Judge appoints special ...
  10. House passes bill seeking to protect ...
  11. Book: Trump wanted to trade Puerto ...
  12. Newsom signs controversial social ...
  13. Trump says he ‘can’t ...
  14. How US weapons and intelligence ...
  15. Prosecutor in Georgia 2020 election ...
  16. College students are ‘quiet ...
  17. Trump calls McConnell an ‘absolute ...
  18. CNN’s Don Lemon on new morning show ...
Load more

Video

See all Video