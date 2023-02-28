trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested

by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 02/28/23 6:49 AM ET
by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 02/28/23 6:49 AM ET
Police officers work in an urgent search operation to find the missing baby of Constance Marten, who has not had any medical attention since birth in early January, in Roedale Valley Allotments, in Brighton, Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. Ms Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police said Tuesday they have launched a major search for a two-month-old baby after officers arrested the infant’s mother and her boyfriend who had been missing since January.

Aristocrat Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had been on the run since the baby was born in early January. They have been spotted around the country, and police said they sought to avoid being detected by paying for everything in cash and covering their faces when on CCTV.

Marten and Gordon were arrested on suspicion of child neglect late Monday in Brighton in southern England after a tipoff from a member of the public. The baby was not with them, and police launched an “urgent” search operation in the area.

“It is a vast area and at present we are looking in the local vicinity to where the couple were arrested last night, seeking a shelter or location for where they may have been holed up and hopefully where the baby is present,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told the BBC.

Police searched for Marten and Gordon for weeks after a car they were travelling in was found on fire on the side of a highway on Jan. 5.

Police believe Marten had given birth either in or near the car just a day or two earlier, and officers said they were increasingly concerned for the family’s welfare because neither Marten nor the baby had been seen by medical professionals.

Dozens of officers were involved in the search, and more than 600 hours of CCTV footage were reviewed.

Marten, who is from a wealthy, aristocratic British family, was reportedly a drama student when she met Gordon. He had served 20 years in prison in the United States after being convicted in Florida of kidnapping and sexual battery, according to U.S. law enforcement records. He was deported from the U.S. after his release.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  3. Five takeaways from the big COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ story
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Manchin will vote against new DC crime law 
  6. McCarthy woos one-time critic Tucker Carlson with Jan. 6 tapes
  7. CDC warns of drug-resistant stomach bug amid rise in cases
  8. Georgia judge: Trump grand jury panelists ‘can talk about the final report’
  9. Listen live: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on student loan forgiveness
  10. Top 5 questions surrounding Biden student debt relief fight at Supreme Court
  11. Aging presidents, cognitive acuity & reelection
  12. COVID origin report reignites firestorm over ‘lab leak’ theory
  13. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  14. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  15. Top congressional leaders to receive briefing on classified documents
  16. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
  17. Trump easily beats DeSantis in GOP primary: poll
  18. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
Load more

Video

See all Video