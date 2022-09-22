trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Woman who brought raccoon to North Dakota bar is charged

by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 11:34 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 11:34 AM ET

MADDOCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges.

Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of furbearers.

Christensen was arrested last week after authorities found her and the raccoon by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock.

Christensen said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road about three months ago and named it Rocky. She said they were nursing the animal back to health with plans to release it back into the wild.

It’s illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Authorities euthanized the animal, and it tested negative for rabies.

Christensen took Rocky to Maddock Bar on Sept. 6 during happy hour and showed the raccoon to customers. Bartender Cindy Smith said the animal never bit anyone at the bar.

Nevertheless, North Dakota’s Health and Human Services Department issued a warning asking anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva to seek medical care.

“It’s unfair and too much was done to detain an innocent raccoon,” Christensen said in a Wednesday statement to the Bismarck Tribune. “They were not worried about the health of us if we had rabies or not. They were worried about finding and killing Rocky and putting me behind bars.”

The charges against Christensen carry a maximum punishment of about two years in jail and $7,500 in fines. Her initial court appearance is set for Monday.

Maddock is town of about 500 people located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from the Canadian border.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  2. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  3. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  4. What you need to know about the ...
  5. Republicans block bill requiring dark ...
  6. Rubio edges Demings by 2 points in ...
  7. Trump claims presidents can ...
  8. Manchin’s permitting reform deal on ...
  9. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  10. House Democrats delay policing bills ...
  11. 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret ...
  12. Pelosi dismissed Raskin push to probe ...
  13. White House releases state-by-state ...
  14. Five scenarios that could help Joe ...
  15. Amanpour, Iranian president walk away ...
  16. Hard-line candidates could put ...
  17. Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger ...
  18. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video