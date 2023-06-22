trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

California man convicted of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria

by AP - 06/22/23 5:02 PM ET
by AP - 06/22/23 5:02 PM ET
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California shows an ancient Roman-era mosaic that was illegally imported. A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing the ancient mosaic from Syria. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles says 56-year-old Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi was convicted Wednesday, June 21, 2023, of one count of entry of falsely classified goods. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California via AP)
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California shows an ancient Roman-era mosaic that was illegally imported. A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing the ancient mosaic from Syria. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles says 56-year-old Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi was convicted Wednesday, June 21, 2023, of one count of entry of falsely classified goods. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has been found guilty of illegally importing an ancient mosaic from Syria, federal prosecutors said.

Mohamad Yassin Alcharihi, 56, of Palmdale, was convicted by a jury Wednesday on one count of “entry of falsely classified goods,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

The mosaic, which depicts a tale from mythology in which Hercules rescues Prometheus, dates to the Roman Empire, prosecutors said. Authorities believe it was looted from war-torn Syria.

According to prosecutors, Alcharihi purchased the mosaic for $12,000 and falsely classified its value and quality when it was imported through the Port of Long Beach, California.

It arrived as part of a container shipment from Turkey that was declared as ceramic tiles worth less than $600. The approximately 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) mosaic was trucked to Alcharihi’s home, where federal agents seized it from his garage in 2016.

Alcharihi had paid $40,000 to restore the mosaic and a government appraisal expert valued it at $450,000, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Alcharihi faces up to two years in prison. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  3. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  4. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  5. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  6. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  7. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  8. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  9. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  10. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  11. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  12. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  13. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  14. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  15. Senate rejects House-passed measure overturning Biden rule on pistol braces  
  16. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
  17. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  18. Rash of deaths at Lake Mead prompts warning from Park Service
Load more

Video

See all Video