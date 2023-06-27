trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

California man gets prison for nearly $9M phony cow manure-to-green energy investment scheme

by AP - 06/27/23 9:09 PM ET
by AP - 06/27/23 9:09 PM ET
FILE- A line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho, on March 11, 2009. A California man is going to prison for running a cow pat-to-green energy scheme that authorities say was a load of manure. Ray Brewer of Porterville was sentenced Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to six years and nine months in federal prison for a scam that bilked investors out of nearly $9 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)
FILE- A line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho, on March 11, 2009. A California man is going to prison for running a cow pat-to-green energy scheme that authorities say was a load of manure. Ray Brewer of Porterville was sentenced Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to six years and nine months in federal prison for a scam that bilked investors out of nearly $9 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man is going to prison for running a cow dung-to-green energy scheme that authorities say was a load of manure.

Ray Brewer, 66, of Porterville was sentenced Monday to six years and nine months in federal prison in a years-long scam that bilked investors out of $8.75 million, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Brewer ran a scheme from 2014 through 2019 in which he claimed to be building anaerobic digesters at dairies in California’s Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties and in Idaho, prosecutors said.

Anaerobic digesters “use microorganisms to break down biodegradable material and turn it into methane” that can be sold and that also provide the producers with renewable energy credits for producing green energy, the statement said.

Brewer told investors he would turn cow manure into methane while they would receive 66% of net profits and tax incentives, federal prosecutors said.

Brewer took investors on tours of dairies where he allegedly planned to build the digesters and claimed to have raised millions of dollars for the work. He sent them forged lease agreements with dairy owners, faked loan agreements with banks, phony contracts with multinational companies and bogus pictures of the machines under construction, prosecutors said.

The investors’ money went into several bank accounts, and Brewer spent it on himself, buying up land, a custom home and new Dodge Ram pickup trucks, authorities said.

He also kept his investors up to date on the non-existent construction with fake schedules, invoices, power generation reports and pictures, authorities said.

Brewer also refunded money to some investors, using money obtained from other investors.

When investors found out they had been bilked, some won lawsuits against him. But Brewer moved to Sheridan, Montana, and assumed a new identity before he was finally arrested, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  2. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  3. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  4. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  5. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  6. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  7. McCarthy races to repair relationship with Trump
  8. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  9. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  10. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  11. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  12. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  13. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  14. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
  15. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  16. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  17. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  18. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
Load more

Video

See all Video