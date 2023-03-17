trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Germany detains 42 in effort to prevent attacks on ATMs

by AP - 03/17/23 8:44 AM ET
by AP - 03/17/23 8:44 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — German police detained 42 people as part of a crackdown on gangs suspected of blowing up cash machines, authorities said Friday.

Incidents in which thieves blow up ATMs and then make off with the cash, usually during the night, have become increasingly common in Germany in recent years. There were a record 496 cases last year, a 27% increase over 2021, according to the Interior Ministry.

Over the past three days, police in seven of Germany’s 16 states conducted searches on more than 5,300 vehicles and 8,000 people, the ministry said in a statement. It said 42 people were detained, but didn’t specify what they are accused of.

The aim was to raise the pressure on perpetrators active across regional and international borders, the ministry said.

“Anyone who blows up cash machines risks the life of people who aren’t involved,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

She added that further incidents can be foiled only by effective and wide-ranging preventative measures, including increased video surveillance, systems that dye stolen banknotes and reducing cash stocks at individual sites.

In many cases, cash machines in bank foyers are now closed to customers overnight.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  2. Hunter Biden files countersuit against laptop repair shop owner
  3. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  4. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  5. Trump hits DeSantis for payments to ‘non-entity’ conservative satire site ...
  6. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  7. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  8. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  9. Ahead of Xi-Putin meeting in Moscow, White House rejects cease-fire in Ukraine
  10. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  11. Charter school movement divided over religious Oklahoma proposal
  12. Deb Haaland in difficult spot after Biden approves Alaska drilling
  13. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  14. ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crime of ...
  15. New study cites Wuhan raccoon dogs as possible origin of COVID-19
  16. Trader Joe’s fruit product recalled, potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A
  17. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  18. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
Load more

Video

See all Video