trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Germany: ‘Uncooperative’ squirrel freed from manhole cover

by AP - 04/11/23 4:27 AM ET
by AP - 04/11/23 4:27 AM ET
Firefighters freed a squirrel that was stuck in a manhole cover in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, April 10, 2023. The Dortmund fire department said it was alerted to a distressed squirrel by a pedestrian Monday afternoon, after she spotted its head peering out of a hole in the road. (Feuerwehr Dortmund via AP)
Firefighters freed a squirrel that was stuck in a manhole cover in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, April 10, 2023. The Dortmund fire department said it was alerted to a distressed squirrel by a pedestrian Monday afternoon, after she spotted its head peering out of a hole in the road. (Feuerwehr Dortmund via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters say they have freed an “uncooperative” squirrel that was stuck in a manhole cover in western Germany — echoing a similar incident that happened in the same city four years ago.

The Dortmund fire department said it was alerted to a distressed red squirrel by a pedestrian Monday afternoon, after she spotted its head peering out of a hole in the road. The woman covered it with a scarf to calm it down before calling for help.

A crew of firefighters who arrived at the scene carefully removed the manhole cover and tried to free the rodent.

“This turned out to be quite complicated as the squirrel was uncooperative,” the fire department said.

After further attempts the crew was able to extract the animal unharmed and it vanished up a nearby tree.

Dortmund firefighters have some experience of saving stuck squirrels. In 2019, a similar squirrel rescue drew international attention.

“It could not be determined if it was the same squirrel that had to be rescued from the same situation four years ago,” the fire department said in a statement.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  2. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  3. Dwindling weapons, leaked Ukraine-Russia docs raise pressure on US government
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  6. Haley campaign rips Trump, DeSantis in donor memo
  7. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  8. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  9. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  10. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  11. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  12. Trump says golden golf club Abe gave him has been sent to Archives
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Political pushback from Tennessee to Texas
  14. Weight loss in older adults associated with risk of early death, study finds
  15. Pennsylvania GOP braces for primary brawl in bid to oust Casey
  16. Mother of 6-year-old Virginia student who shot teacher charged with neglect
  17. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  18. Texas bills call for renewables to help save declining fossil fuel sector
Load more

Video

See all Video