trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped near New Jersey stream

by AP - 05/05/23 12:00 PM ET
by AP - 05/05/23 12:00 PM ET

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in a central New Jersey town say they are no longer noodling over the mystery of how hundreds of pounds of pasta were dumped near a stream.

Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said Friday that the spaghetti, noodles and macaroni was cleaned up last week by public works crews, shortly after officials learned about the oodles of noodles that quickly drew national attention when photos of the pasta were posted on social media.

The estimated 500 pounds (225 kilogram) of pasta was apparently raw when it was dumped, but subsequent heavy rains softened the food and made the mounds look like they had been cooked, officials have said. It’s not believed the pasta had been at the site for long before it was discovered.

Henry said the pasta did not cause any environmental damage or health issues and he considers the matter closed.

“It certainly shouldn’t have ended up in the woods — putting in or near the stream bed was not the best idea — but I certainly hope our police are not putting more time into this” he said. “Assuming the pasta was still usable, I wish it had ended up in our food bank, which could have really used it.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  2. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  3. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  6. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  7. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  8. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  9. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  10. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  11. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  12. The Memo: Tragic subway death sparks firestorm among New York Democrats
  13. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  14. Title 42 jitters rattle Democratic unity
  15. The quiet, dangerous radicalism of Biden’s first term
  16. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  17. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  18. Sanders’s $17 minimum wage proposal creates political headache for Schumer 
Load more

Video

See all Video