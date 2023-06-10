trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Indonesia set to deport Australian surfer who apologized for drunken rampage

by AP - 06/10/23 8:22 AM ET
by AP - 06/10/23 8:22 AM ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s authorities were set to deport on Saturday an Australian surfer who apologized for attacking several people while drunk and naked in the deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, from Queensland, was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries.

Risby-Jones was released from prison on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process, apologized for the attack and agreed to pay compensation to the fisherman. That allowed him to avoid going to court and facing a possible charge of assault that could have landed him up to five years in prison.

His lawyer, Idris Marbawi, said the two sides agreed that Risby-Jones would pay the fisherman’s family for hospital fees and a traditional peace ceremony. The total payment was 300 million rupiah ($20,000). The fisherman underwent surgery in Banda Aceh, the provincial capital, for broken bones and an infection in his legs.

“Risby-Jones is the first foreigner to successfully resolve a case through restorative justice in Aceh province,” Marbawi said. “He deeply regretted what happened and vowed to return to Indonesia for surfing.”

After his release, Risby-Jones stayed at an immigration detention center. He was due to depart for Melbourne on Saturday evening, Marbawi said.

Footage of his release on Tuesday showed Risby-Jones being escorted by officers to a bus after hugging and saying goodbye to several prison wardens.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m feeling amazing and super happy and grateful,” he said. “Everyone has been very nice and accommodated me well. Thank you.”

Violent acts by foreigners are rare in Aceh, the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that practices Shariah, a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence. The sale and consumption of alcohol is forbidden in Aceh, and those found drunk have been caned in public.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  3. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  4. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  5. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  6. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  7. Five takeaways on the Trump indictment
  8. Trump faces biggest challenge yet to ‘Teflon Don’ persona
  9. MSNBC hosts laugh during Maddow’s ‘dramatic reading’ of Trump indictment
  10. Arizona governor vetoes transgender bathroom bill, condemns it as ...
  11. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  12. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  13. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  14. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  15. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  16. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  17. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  18. Schiff suggests DOJ’s detailed indictment proves Trump’s ‘maligned ...
Load more

Video

See all Video