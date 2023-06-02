trending:

Alabama governor signs legislation naming Yellowhammer Cookie as official state cookie

by AP - 06/02/23 7:11 PM ET
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama now has an official state cookie: The Yellowhammer Cookie.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed legislation naming the confection created by a Montgomery fourth-grader as the official state cookie.

Students at Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian School came up with the idea of a state cookie. Fourth-grader Mary Claire Cook submitted the winning recipe, which includes pecans, peanut butter and honey, WSFA-TV reported.

Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Ivey for the bill-signing ceremony.

Alabama has a long list of official state emblems and symbols, including a state vegetable, nut, amphibian and spirit.

