trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

by The Associated Press - 08/19/22 2:45 PM ET
This image provided by Boston-based RR Auction, shows an authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s that a Bay Area collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the auctioneer said. The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement. (RR Auction via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneeer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP’s Senate outlook grows dimmer ...
  2. Appeals court says DOJ improperly ...
  3. Five things we learned this week ...
  4. Hannity slams McConnell for comments ...
  5. Kinzinger says Pompeo ‘did all of ...
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces ...
  7. Trump hints at legal action in ...
  8. COVID-19 associated with increased ...
  9. Biden keeps student loan borrowers in ...
  10. Kushner says Trump tasked Ivanka with ...
  11. Cheney: McCarthy doesn’t deserve to ...
  12. Five things to know about ...
  13. Supreme Court tentatively blocks ...
  14. Five noteworthy nuggets from Jared ...
  15. What Weisselberg’s guilty plea ...
  16. State Department warns US travelers ...
  17. Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy ...
  18. Surely the Democrats have a backup ...
Load more

Video

See all Video