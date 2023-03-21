trending:

AP Strange News

Missing porcupine Brain returns to zoo, Pinky still missing

by AP - 03/21/23 12:19 PM ET
BERLIN (AP) — Police said Tuesday that one of two porcupines that went missing from a zoo in central Germany over the weekend has somehow found its way back home.

State police in Saxony-Anhalt had called Sunday for the public to keep an eye out for the two Indian crested porcupines, called Pinky and Brain, after they were apparently stolen from an animal park in the town of Thale.

German news agency dpa quoted police as saying the exact circumstances of their disappearance were still being investigated, but there was no way the porcupines could have escaped on their own.

Police also expressed hope that Pinky might be found soon, after a hiker reported seeing the animal about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the zoo.

The porcupines are named after the characters in a popular cartoon series in which two lab mice try to take over the world, with little success.

