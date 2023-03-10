trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow

by HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press - 03/10/23 9:29 PM ET
by HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press - 03/10/23 9:29 PM ET

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire was arrested Friday for allegedly screaming and swearing at a snowplow truck operator who recorded the confrontation and later reported him to police.

Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, of Wentworth was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault, according to police. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to Plymouth District Court on May 18.

Police said they made the arrest after receiving a report that a member of the Wentworth Highway Department had been obstructed in his efforts of snow removal by a citizen and had recorded part of the encounter on his cell phone.

Greeson didn’t immediately respond to an email to his Statehouse office seeking comment Friday.

Paul Manson, the road agent in Wentworth, said he had already been plowing for about six hours Saturday when he encountered Greeson standing in the middle of the road around 8 a.m.

“He just started giving me hell, and I didn’t know what was going on,” he said Thursday. “When I got out of the truck, he started screaming in my face. So I got back in the truck and got my phone.”

The video, which Manson posted to Facebook, shows Greeson clamoring over a pile of snow up to his knees along the road. The storm dropped nearly a foot of snow before winding down later in the day.

“Here’s where my driveway ends, right here. Push it out of the road!” shouted Greeson, who also used a rude hand gesture and expletives. “Your job is to clear the road. Clear the road! Now, get in your truck and do your job!”

Greeson, a retired Navy officer and pastor serving his second term in the House, also did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

“He was upset because I wasn’t pushing the snow off the road far enough, and I was putting it all in his driveway, which I’m going to be honest with you, that’s what I do,” Manson said. “My job is to get the snow off the road. And I feel bad most of the time because I do put snow back in people’s driveway, and I really can’t help it.”

Manson said he realizes it’s no fun to shovel out after a snowplow passes. But he said public servants don’t deserve to be attacked.

“I get to go home when I’m done with my 15-, 16-, 18-hour shifts and do the same thing,” Manson said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  2. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  3. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  4. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  5. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  6. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  7. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  8. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  9. Santos denies organizing alleged credit card scam, claims he did nothing ‘of ...
  10. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  11. Former congressman convicted of insider trading
  12. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  13. Three in Texas sued for wrongful death after allegedly helping woman obtain ...
  14. Atmospheric river forces evacuations, leaves 2 dead in California
  15. ‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance ...
  16. You should change your password now on these 5 platforms
  17. Freedom Caucus lays out spending cut demands for debt limit
  18. Unrepentant US health agencies issue more bizarre directives
Load more

Video

See all Video