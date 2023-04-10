trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

No April Fool: Retired Iowa mechanic wins $40M lotto jackpot

by AP - 04/10/23 6:38 PM ET
by AP - 04/10/23 6:38 PM ET

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — At first, the recent winner of a $40 million jackpot says he couldn’t believe he won the lottery — after all, he bought the ticket on April Fools’ Day.

“I thought it was a joke,” said Earl Lape, a 61-year-old retired mechanic from Dubuque, Iowa. Only after confirming his Lotto America ticket with a convenience store clerk was he convinced he won the big prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.

“I laughed. I thought it was April Fools,” Earl Lape said after claiming his prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Lape opted to take his winnings in cash, which for the drawing was $21.28 million. The $40 million prize was for those who take their winnings in an annuity, paid over 29 years.

Lotto America is played in 13 states and offers smaller prizes than the games Powerball and Mega Millions. But it also has much better odds — 1 in 26 million — of winning the jackpot.

Lape said he intends to use the money to help his family and will also make donations to benefit children with medical issues.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  3. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  4. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  5. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  6. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  7. Justin Jones sworn back into Tennessee House days after GOP expulsion
  8. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  9. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  10. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  11. Biden signs bill ending national COVID-19 emergency
  12. How classified docs quickly spread from gamer chat rooms to the rest of the ...
  13. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  14. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  15. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  16. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  17. Senate Judiciary Democrats call on Roberts to investigate Clarence Thomas trips
  18. 65 percent in new poll against lifting retirement age for Americans in their 20s
Load more

Video

See all Video