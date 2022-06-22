trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Ohio State gets approval to trademark ‘The’ for merchandise

by The Associated Press - 06/22/22 3:05 PM ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word “The.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university’s request Tuesday. The school says it allows Ohio State to control use of “The” on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels, such as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.

“THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives,” said Ben Johnson, the university’s senior director of media and public relations. He noted the university’s licensing and trademark program generates over $12.5 million a year in revenue, which helps fund student scholarships and university programs.

Ohio State started pursuing a trademark in August 2019 after fashion retailer Marc Jacobs had filed an application for the word a few months earlier. The company and the university reached a deal in August 2021 that allows both parties to use the branding.

The patent office rejected Ohio State’s initial application, finding the trademark appeared to be used for “merely decorative manner” and as an “ornamental feature” that didn’t appear to function as a trademark that would differentiate the items from others.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 committee delays hearing ...
  2. The media bubble is real: Study shows ...
  3. Here are the 14 GOP senators who ...
  4. Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 ...
  5. Biden can​​’t escape questions ...
  6. GOP senator suffers ...
  7. Andrew Gillum, 2018 Florida governor ...
  8. Senators hail ‘bipartisan ...
  9. Democrats face warning signs over ...
  10. American Airlines to drop service to ...
  11. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  12. Trump says ‘go to the ...
  13. Trump says it’s ‘not even a ...
  14. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  15. Is Biden still considering student ...
  16. DeSantis edges past Trump in New ...
  17. Yesli Vega wins GOP primary to face ...
  18. Biden signs cyber bills into law
Load more

Video

See all Video