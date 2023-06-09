trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Pigs run loose on metro highway after semitruck tips over in Minnesota

by AP - 06/09/23 5:20 PM ET
by AP - 06/09/23 5:20 PM ET

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (AP) — Pigs ran loose on a metro highway after a semitrailer truck that was carrying 50 hogs overturned, causing an hours-long shutdown Friday morning in Minnesota on Interstate 694.

State troopers tried to corral several loose pigs that cameras showed running through traffic, the Star Tribune reported.

The truck tipped over around 7:35 a.m. and caused morning rush hour traffic to back up for more than a mile, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed.

The truck driver was not hurt, according to Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol. Ten pigs died in the crash.

Authorities rounded up the pigs, some of which were injured.

Investigators are looking into what caused the semi to tip on its side as it navigated the curve on I-694 where it joins with northbound Interstate 35E.

Nearly five years ago, more than 20 pigs spilled onto the roads in a more rural part of the state after a semitruck overturned at a highway interchange near Mankato. About 90 pigs had been in the livestock trailer, and some of them died. The driver suffered minor injuries.

And last year on a Pennsylvania highway, several monkeys escaped when a truck that was towing a trailer of 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck. The truck had been on its way to a lab. The drivers weren’t harmed.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence calls for Garland to publicly justify Trump indictment
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  4. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  5. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  6. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  7. Three ways the indictment of Donald Trump hurts America
  8. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  9. National Review editorial board: Impossible to read Trump indictment and ‘not ...
  10. Watch live: Trump addresses Georgia GOP convention in first appearance since ...
  11. Arizona governor vetoes transgender bathroom bill, condemns it as ...
  12. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  13. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  14. MSNBC hosts laugh during Maddow’s ‘dramatic reading’ of Trump indictment
  15. Trump indictment puts 2024 rivals in thorny position
  16. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  17. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  18. DOJ fatigue: Is Special Counsel Smith singing to an empty room?
Load more

Video

See all Video