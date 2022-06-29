trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Poisonous bite leads German police to farm with 110 snakes

by The Associated Press - 06/29/22 11:57 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Sunday they discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite.

The 35-year-old woman drove to a hospital in Salzgitter, near Hannover, early Sunday and told doctors there that one of her rattlesnakes bit her finger.

While the woman’s condition deteriorated and authorities hastily ordered an antidote from a specialist institute in Hamburg, police visited the farm in central Germany and found dozens of snakes.

In a statement, police said specialists determined the snake collection included both constrictors and poisonous varieties, which weren’t housed in appropriate terrariums.

The reptiles were all impounded.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  2. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  3. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  4. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  5. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  6. The next financial hammer to ...
  7. Republicans dismiss Hutchinson ...
  8. Trump’s electoral scheme allies ...
  9. Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is ...
  10. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  11. Bannon requests trial delay over Jan. ...
  12. These are the least independent ...
  13. Biden plans to nominate anti-abortion ...
  14. Meadows’ image takes a beating from ...
  15. Enter Hillary Clinton? Trump, Roe ...
  16. Georgia poll shows Abrams, Kemp tied ...
  17. Jan. 6 panel member: Messages Cheney ...
  18. What is COVID-19 ‘rebound’? CDC ...
Load more

Video

See all Video