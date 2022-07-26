trending:

Police: California burglar forgot keys inside crime scene

by The Associated Press - 07/26/22 5:36 PM ET
This Monday, July 25, 2022, image taken from a surveillance video posted on YouTube and provided by the San Rafael Police Department shows a subject who forced entry into the corporate office of Johnny Doughnuts in San Rafael. The burglar had to double back to the scene of the crime, the corporate office of a the San Francisco Bay Area doughnut company – this week because he forgot his keys. Police are asking for the public’s help in identification. (San Rafael Police Department via AP)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office.

The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts’ office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn’t steal the vehicle itself.

San Rafael police are seeking the public’s help to identify the burglar, who used an unknown tool to “manipulate” the office’s doorknob and get inside around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Fink. The crime was reported to police on Monday.

Surveillance video shows the man moving between the office and a back storage area, where he pried open a filing cabinet, Fink said.

The lieutenant said the thief took a bank bag with an unknown amount of cash.

“Part of the investigating is finding out why this specific business was targeted,” he said.

Craig Blum, founder of Johnny Doughnuts, said his company plans to deliver a few dozen doughnuts to the San Rafael police officers “who came to our aid to ensure that we can continue serving our community hand-crafted doughnuts without interruption.”

“It was an unfortunate incident, but we’re glad no doughnuts or team members were harmed,” Blum said. “Sometimes even the thought of a doughnut makes you do crazy things.”

