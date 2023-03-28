trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Police search for tiger stolen from home in northern Mexico

by AP - 03/28/23 11:50 PM ET
by AP - 03/28/23 11:50 PM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Northern Mexico has developed such a habit of exotic animals and violence, that people not only keep tigers as pets, they steal them.

Prosecutors in the violent northern state of Sonora said Tuesday they are searching for a full-grown Bengal tiger named Baluma. They said the 5-year-old male tiger was stolen Monday from a home in the state capital, Hermosillo.

They said the owners had the proper paperwork needed to keep the animal.

Prosecutors distributed photos of the big cat resting in its cage alongside a dog, hoping residents will phone police if they see the tiger.

Mexico has long had a problem with people keeping — and occasionally losing control of — large cats, which are sometimes found at drug traffickers’ residences and are occasionally seen wandering loose.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  4. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  5. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  6. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  7. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
  8. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  9. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  10. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  11. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  12. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  13. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  14. ‘Not trying to ban booty videos’: Paul blocks Hawley’s TikTok bill as ...
  15. Texas Republican threatens to vote 'no' on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
  16. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  17. WATCH: Lawmakers get in shouting match outside House floor over gun control
  18. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
Load more

Video

See all Video