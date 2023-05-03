trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Snake flips switch, stops traffic at Virginia intersection

by AP - 05/03/23 4:02 PM ET
by AP - 05/03/23 4:02 PM ET

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A large snake brought traffic to a stop at an intersection in Prince William County, Virginia.

The snake was in an electrical panel at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive and caused a power outage on Monday, the Prince William County Police Department said in a statement. A police officer and an animal control officer worked together to remove the snake from the panel and release it unharmed in the area, authorities said.

The snake was so large that it flipped a breaker switch that shut off the signal, but it didn’t damage anything inside the box, officials told news outlets. It’s believed that the snake had been living in the box for a while due to molten skin found inside.

When traffic signals aren’t working because of a power outage, police say to treat intersections like stop signs.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats eye funding cuts as leverage against Supreme Court
  2. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  3. Republicans subpoena FBI for document alleging unspecified ‘criminal ...
  4. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  5. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  6. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  7. Utah bumps Washington as best state in new rankings
  8. Florida passes transgender bathroom bill
  9. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  10. Three old DeSantis TV ads that explain his plummeting poll numbers
  11. What would a debt ceiling failure mean for Americans?
  12. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  13. Chevron case: Supreme Court could take sledgehammer to agency power
  14. Judge tosses Trump lawsuit against New York Times
  15. Trump in deposition on writer’s rape claim: ‘It’s just made up’
  16. GOP on DeSantis: Don’t underestimate him
  17. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  18. Gaetz on cosponsoring lawmaker stock trade bill: Ocasio-Cortez is ‘wrong a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video