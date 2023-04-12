trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Space race! Meteorites hit Maine, museum offers $25K reward

by PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press - 04/12/23 3:54 PM ET
by PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press - 04/12/23 3:54 PM ET
Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine’s border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up.
Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine’s border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine’s border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up.

If you’re the first person to find a big one, a museum says it’ll pay out a $25,000 reward.

The unusually bright fireball could be seen in broad daylight around noon Saturday, said Darryl Pitt, chair of the meteorite division at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel.

NASA says four radar sweeps detected “signatures consistent with falling meteorites seen at the time and location reported by eyewitnesses,” and people also heard sonic booms. It’s the first time radar spotted a meteorite fall in Maine, the space agency said.

The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum wants to add to its collection, which includes moon and Mars rocks, Pitt said, so the first meteorite hunters to deliver a 1-kilogram (2.2-pound) specimen will claim the $25,000 prize. That could be about the size of a softball.

“With more people having an awareness, the more people will look — and the greater the likelihood of a recovery,” Pitt said Wednesday.

Pitt said that because the descent was spotted by radar, he’s confident meteorites can be found on the ground.

Still, there’s no guarantee there are any meteorites big enough to claim the payout.

NASA said on its website that the “meteorite masses calculated from the radar signatures range from 1.59g (0.004 pounds) to 322g (0.7 pounds) although larger masses may have fallen.”

The meteorites likely impacted across a swath of ground spanning from the town of Waite, Maine, to Canoose, New Brunswick. According to NASA, the largest specimens will be strewn at the west end of the debris field, closest to Waite — about a 3 1/2 hour drive from Portland.

Locating a softball-sized space rock in the wilderness may be similar to finding a needle in a haystack: Pitt said the estimated area where the meteorites hit is about a mile wide (1.6 km) and stretches for 10-12 miles (16-19 km), all the way into Canada.

The museum is asking aspiring meteorite hunters to brush up on what meteorites look like before searching, so they know what they’re looking for, and avoid private property unless they have permission.

The museum has an extensive collection of specimens, including the largest intact Mars rock on Earth.

Pitt said the museum is also looking to purchase any other specimens found by meteorite hunters. He said the specimens “could easily be worth their weight in gold.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  3. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  4. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  5. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  6. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  7. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  8. House Democrat calls for Feinstein to resign
  9. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  10. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  11. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  12. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  13. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  14. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  15. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  16. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  17. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  18. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video