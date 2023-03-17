trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria

by AP - 03/17/23 3:26 PM ET
by AP - 03/17/23 3:26 PM ET

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana couple has run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria — a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest — as a pet that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms and swims in the family pool.

Denny and Myra Lacoste tell New Orleans news outlets they are devastated at the potential loss of “Neuty,” a pet they say they raised from infancy when its siblings were killed in traffic. The move by state Wildlife and Fisheries officials, who say it’s illegal to keep an orphaned or injured wild animal as a pet, has sparked a petition drive by those who want him to stay with the humans who raised him.

The state Wildlife Department says the plan is to house Neuty at the Baton Rouge Zoo. But it’s unclear when that will happen. A statement from the department Friday said officials had gone to remove the pet from the Lacoste’s New Orleans-area residence Thursday.

“The nutria was not at the residence when agents arrived,” the department said. “The matter is still ongoing.”

Nutria were introduced into North America more than a century ago, and they are considered a nuisance invasive species in Louisiana. Their appetite for wetlands vegetation and their burrowing into levees hinder flood control, harm agriculture and contribute to coastal wetlands loss. At various times public officials have put bounties on them and encouraged hunting of them for their pelts and even for food.

They are sometimes derided as “nutria rats.” Yet they have also become such a familiar part of Louisiana landscape and lore that a New Orleans minor league baseball team once employed actors in costume as larger-than life caricatures of the creatures as mascots — Boudreaux and Clotilde.

Neuty was tiny when Denny Lacoste, who runs a family seafood restaurant, rescued him from a road near a canal more than two years ago. Lacoste told New Orleans news outlets that the infant animal’s siblings had been killed by traffic.

Now, the animal is a social media star, featured in TikTok videos and seen in a New Orleans Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate video being held lovingly by Denny Lacoste, scampering across a floor with a towel and chomping down on a raw crawfish. Lacoste told the newspaper that Neuty even likes to ride in the car with his head out the window.

The Baton Rouge Zoo said it was ready to give Neuty a home in an area with another male nutria. “In most cases the animal would have been placed back into the wild. However, LDWF biologists and Zoo officials said that since the animal has been habituated to humans, it would not be able to survive in the wild,” the wildlife department said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, ...
  2. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  3. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  4. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  5. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  6. Republican lawmakers blast potential Trump indictment as ‘politically ...
  7. Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano amplify GOP anxiety over pro-Trump candidates in 2024
  8. Trump attorney says ‘there won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago’ if he’s ...
  9. Warren takes center stage in banking fight after SVB collapse 
  10. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  11. Retired Air Force officer who stormed Capitol in tactical gear on Jan. 6 ...
  12. Are farmers, ranchers and truckers the new ‘canaries in the coal mine’?
  13. Here’s why the ‘too big to fail’ banks bailed out First Republic
  14. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  15. How an algae bloom could put Florida’s spring break at risk
  16. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  17. Florida English professor fired after parent complaint over racial justice ...
  18. Newsom announces Norway-inspired plans to transform San Quentin
Load more

Video

See all Video