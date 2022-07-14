trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Stop yelling at tourists, say police in Arizona destination

by The Associated Press - 07/14/22 2:21 PM ET

JEROME, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors or they could face harrassment charges.

Jerome, population about 450, was once home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and is now an hub for artists. Tourists take in its scenic views and visit stores and bars along the winding mountain road that passes through it.

But Jerome police said on Facebook this week that it “has come to our attention that some people visiting our town on short visits and using lawful short term parking passes are being yelled at or having notes left on their cars by local residents.”

And it warned: “Yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes.”

Jerome is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Phoenix and was designated a National Historic District in 1967.

Residents who think people may have violated parking regulations were asked to contact police.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student loan borrowers urged to apply ...
  2. Jan. 6 panel changed script for star ...
  3. White House faces disaster with young ...
  4. Trump announces death of first wife ...
  5. Reinfection period from COVID-19 may ...
  6. Manchin rejects adding climate ...
  7. Snooki hits Oz over Pennsylvania ...
  8. ‘Ready for Ron’ means ready for ...
  9. Top Harris aide to leave ...
  10. The Memo: Democrats cast around for ...
  11. Trump says he’s made up his mind ...
  12. GOP senator blocks bill to protect ...
  13. Capitol Police officer injured on ...
  14. House to move toward vote on assault ...
  15. Any amount of alcohol is unhealthy ...
  16. Swalwell presses anti-abortion ...
  17. Grassley: It would be ...
  18. Warnock, Kemp lead in respective ...
Load more

Video

See all Video