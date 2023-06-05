trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

‘Very last warning’ for 82-year-old German convicted of dealing drugs

by AP - 06/05/23 7:46 AM ET
by AP - 06/05/23 7:46 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A German court says it is giving an 82-year-old man a “last warning” to avoid jail after he was found guilty of drug dealing, despite 24 previous convictions.

The retired seaman, who said he wanted to improve his meagre 800-euro ($855) monthly pension by selling marijuana, was handed a suspended sentence by a court in the northern town of Aurich on Monday.

German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors had asked the court to impose a prison term of 34 months in view of the man’s lengthy criminal record and an existing suspended sentence.

But judges said they would make an exception and classify the latest crimes as “less serious offenses” due to the man’s particular circumstances and recent health problems.

Dpa quoted the presiding judge telling the defendant that it was his “very last warning.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  5. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  6. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  7. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  8. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  9. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  10. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  11. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  12. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  13. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
  14. Pence had his chance to take on Trump — he already missed it
  15. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  16. Trump’s GOP skeptics worry as primary field grows
  17. Supreme Court will hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark dispute
  18. Cornel West announces 2024 run for president as People’s Party candidate
Load more

Video

See all Video