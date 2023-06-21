trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

3 hurt when Google critic crashes car into building near company’s NYC headquarters, police say

by AP - 06/21/23 3:46 PM ET
by AP - 06/21/23 3:46 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who has claimed for years that Google was torturing users with flashing lights crashed a car into a building near the company’s New York City headquarters, injuring three pedestrians, authorities said.

The man, 34, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed his Ford Fusion into a building on West 15th Street and 10th Avenue in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A 12-year-old girl and two women ages 50 and 47 were hit by the car, a police spokesperson said. They were hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver was arrested on charges including assault and attempted assault, police said. He had not yet been arraigned as of Wednesday and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Images posted on social media show a homemade sign that says “Google Tortured Me!” and what appears to be a gasoline can at the crash scene, which is about a block from Google’s 15-story New York headquarters.

The man, who has worked as an Uber driver, filed a lawsuit in New York state court in Brooklyn in 2019 accusing Google of using blinding lights to operate a “social control program.”

He claimed in a 2021 Facebook post that Google’s Android operating system was flashing users in the eyes “for purposes of maliciously injury.”

He wrote in another Facebook post that year, “I guess Google thinks it’s ok to torture someone across their entire Android O.S ecosystem system, no security updates for almost 4 years.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  5. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  6. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  7. Both parties hear what they want to hear during rare Durham public hearing
  8. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  9. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  10. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  11. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  12. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  13. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  14. Partisan divide on student loan solutions about to get louder
  15. A lawsuit waiting to happen: ESG violates fiduciary duty
  16. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  17. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  18. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
Load more

Video

See all Video