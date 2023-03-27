trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Alibaba’s Jack Ma returns to mainland China

by ZEN SOO, Associated Press - 03/27/23 7:33 AM ET
by ZEN SOO, Associated Press - 03/27/23 7:33 AM ET
FILE – Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris on May 15, 2019. Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus,…

HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

Ma founded e-commerce firm Alibaba in the 1990s and was once China’s richest man. He has kept a low profile with few public appearances since Nov. 2020, when he had publicly criticized China’s regulators and financial systems during a speech in Shanghai.

Shortly afterward, authorities put the brakes on the initial public offering of Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Group, which had been set to raise $34.5 billion in what would have been the world’s largest share offering at the time. Alibaba was later investigated and fined $2.8 billion for breaching antitrust rules as Chinese authorities cracked down on the once-freewheeling technology industry.

In the past year, Ma has been travelling, with reports of sightings in Europe, Japan, Thailand and Hong Kong. His itinerary has been closely watched as a barometer of Beijing’s attitude towards private businesses.

On Monday, Ma visited the Yungu School in Hangzhou, in eastern China, that was established by Ma and other partners of Alibaba, according to a WeChat post by the school. Ma discussed technologies such as the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, and spoke of his passion for learning.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese government has been seeking to raise confidence in the private sector after regulatory crackdowns, on technology, education, online gaming and financial companies, and harsh COVID-19 restrictions slowed the economy.

Earlier this month, China’s newly-appointed premier, Li Qiang, sought to reassure entrepreneurs and investors by saying the government would provide “unswerving” support for the private sector. The commitment to this was “unequivocal and steadfast,” he said.

Ma stepped down as Alibaba chairman in 2019, saying he hoped to focus on philanthropy. In January, he ceded control of Ant, the financial technology firm, amid a revamp of its shareholding structure.

The same month, a top Chinese central bank official said that the c rackdown on the internet industry was “basically” over.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  2. Biden: Nashville school shooting ‘a family’s worst nightmare’
  3. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. Chargers lineman says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agent
  6. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: ‘He may not be bluffing ...
  7. Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting
  8. How could a TikTok ban be enforced?
  9. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  10. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  11. Fox News anchor: ‘We are tired of reporting on school shootings’ 
  12. Senate Republicans introducing resolution to overturn Biden’s debt relief ...
  13. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Kansas congressional map
  14. All hat, no cattle: House Republicans can’t match big talk with viable budget ...
  15. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  16. Mother takes over Fox News live stream to urge gun control after Nashville ...
  17. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  18. Bragg says ‘unprecedented’ GOP inquiry undermines ...
Load more

Video

See all Video