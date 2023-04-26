trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Amazon axes ‘Halo’ fitness devices in cost-cutting move

by HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press - 04/26/23 4:25 PM ET
by HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press - 04/26/23 4:25 PM ET
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, that the company is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership. It's the latest cost-cutting move by the tech giant. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE – An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, that the company is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership. It’s the latest cost-cutting move by the tech giant. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs.

The company told customers on Wednesday that it will issue refunds to anyone who purchased Amazon Halo devices in the past year. Refunds will also be issued to customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees.

Amazon introduced its Halo line in 2020 with the launch of a fitness-tracking wristband that worked alongside a subscription service and smartphone app. Since then, it has expanded the line to offer more wearables and a bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns.

“While we are proud of what we built, we recently made the difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023,” the company said in a blog post.

Halo is the latest unit to get axed as by Amazon as it works to reduce costs amid worries about the wider economic environment and sluggish online sales. Among other cuts, the company has shuttered its hybrid virtual, in-home care service Amazon Care, the video calling device Amazon Glow and scaled back its Scout delivery program in recent months.

Amazon said the Halo devices and app will no longer work after August 1. Users can download or delete their Halo heath data, it said.

The company declined to share how many employees would be impacted. On Wednesday, it said it notified those affected in the U.S. and Canada, and its working to notify employees in other regions.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump legal team asks House Intel for 'legislative solution' amid Mar-a-Lago ...
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  8. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  9. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  10. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  11. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  12. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  13. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  14. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  15. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  16. Kansas legislature overrides governor’s veto of abortion legislation
  17. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  18. Dwyane Wade says his family left Florida because they ‘would not be ...
Load more

Video

See all Video