trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

48 arrested in Europe over encrypted app used in drug trade

by The Associated Press - 02/06/23 6:42 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/06/23 6:42 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — European investigators have shut down an encrypted communication service that was used as a secure channel for organized crime, particularly in the drug trade, and arrested 48 people, German authorities said Monday.

More than 70 properties were searched in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland on Friday, when the arrests were made, the criminal police office in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said in a statement.

It said that those arrested were users, operators and administrators of the communication service, Exclu.

The detentions resulted from an investigation launched in 2020, which had its roots in the shutdown the previous year of a former military bunker in western Germany that hosted sites dealing in drugs and other illegal activities. Those included Exclu.

German authorities said Exclu was offered to users as a smartphone app, with a six-month license costing 800 euros ($860). It had an estimated 3,000 users — 750 of them in the Netherlands, where police also were involved in the investigation.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pentagon ‘did not detect’ previous Chinese spy balloons: US general
  2. House GOP seeks to divide, conquer Democrats on socialism
  3. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  4. Allies defend Harris after critical New York Times piece
  5. Rough seas complicate US efforts to recover suspected China spy balloon
  6. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
  7. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  8. Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union
  9. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  10. As a US Navy fighter pilot, I witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). ...
  11. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  12. DeSantis leads Trump in head-to-head match-up: poll
  13. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  14. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  15. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  16. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  17. America’s distrust of Washington is a five-alarm political crisis
  18. Discover: Technical issue resolved after customers reported cards being declined
Load more

Video

See all Video