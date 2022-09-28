trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns

by HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press - 09/28/22 1:21 PM ET
by HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press - 09/28/22 1:21 PM ET
FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday, Sept, 28, 2022, that it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns. The Halo Rise device will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not.

The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband.

The device, called Halo Rise, will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns, allowing the device to track sleep stages during the night, the Seattle-based company said. Amazon said the device “does not include cameras or microphones,” and will go for $139.99.

The Halo Rise would be the latest device in Amazon’s Halo line, which includes a fitness tracker that can track physical activity and sleeping patterns. Amazon noted the device can connect with its virtual assistant, Alexa, and allow users to wake up to their favorite songs, and a light that “simulates the colors and gradual brightening of a sunrise.”

The new device highlights the company’s ever-growing move to integrate its technology in consumers’ lives, and broaden its reach into wellness. Its healthcare ambitions have grown over the years, seen most recently in its planned $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The deal is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission.

Amazon, which has faced scrutiny over its handling of consumer data, quickly offered assurances on Wednesday that the information in the Halo Rise device will be kept safe — saying the “health data is encrypted in transit and at rest in the cloud.”

“Amazon Halo health data is not used for marketing, product recommendations, or advertising, and never sold,” the company said.

Separately, Amazon said it will release a new Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle consumers can write on. It will also add more features to its Ring doorbell cameras, home robot Astro, and release new Echo devices.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  2. How low could stocks go? Much ...
  3. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  4. Hurricane Ian roils Florida ...
  5. LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian makes ...
  6. How Hurricane Ian intensified so ...
  7. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  8. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  9. Biden asks if lawmaker killed in ...
  10. CIA director: Manpower just one of ...
  11. American Airlines flight interrupted ...
  12. Biden speaks with DeSantis about ...
  13. Florida v. California: The fight for ...
  14. Murder suspect and abducted ...
  15. Biden, DeSantis put politics aside ...
  16. What does a ban on natural gas ...
  17. The West needs leadership: Biden has ...
  18. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
Load more

Video

See all Video