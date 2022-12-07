trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Android phones in Iran get false quake alerts amid protests

by The Associated Press - 12/07/22 5:59 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/07/22 5:59 AM ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — False earthquake alerts went off on Wednesday on Android smartphones in Iran as the country continues to grapple with nationwide protests. Authorities offered conflicting accounts as to why the incident happened.

Col. Ramin Pashaei, deputy chief of Iran’s cyber police, told Iranian state television that only Android phones received the false alert. He blamed testing at state-owned service provider Iran Mobile Communications Co. for the alert.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency described the incident as a hack and said: “This message is fake; do not leave your homes.” The two conflicting accounts of the event could not be immediately reconciled.

Google, which provides the Android software, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has seen a series of hacks since the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini after her detention by the country’s morality police. Her death has sparked months of protests that now include calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy, one of the greatest challenges faced by Tehran since the chaotic years after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  2. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  3. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  4. Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff
  5. Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff, expanding Democratic majority
  6. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  7. Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
  8. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate victory caps strong midterms for ...
  10. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  11. Live results: Georgia Senate Runoff
  12. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  13. McCarthy to McConnell amid omnibus deal talk: ‘Wait till we’re in charge’
  14. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  15. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  16. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
  17. Hogan orders TikTok ban for Maryland government employees
  18. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
Load more

Video

See all Video